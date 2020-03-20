in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

The Weeknd’s “After Hours” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

“After Hours” almost instantly earns the #1 position on the US iTunes sales chart.

The Weeknd - Blinding Lights Video | Republic

Within moments of its release late Thursday/early Friday, The Weeknd’s “After Hours” was the best-selling album on the US iTunes store.

“After Hours” holds the #1 spot on the all-genre chart as of press time at 12:05AM ET Friday morning. It should have no trouble retaining the top spot in the coming hours (if not coming days), even as the chart soon “refreshes” to account for this week’s other new releases.

The fourteen-track “After Hours” includes hit singles “Blinding Lights” and “Heartless,” as well as the acclaimed title track.

after hoursthe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

“The Hunters” & “Little Fires Everywhere” Star Tiffany Boone Appears On March 25 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)