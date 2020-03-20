The Weeknd’s “After Hours” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

Within moments of its release late Thursday/early Friday, The Weeknd’s “After Hours” was the best-selling album on the US iTunes store.

“After Hours” holds the #1 spot on the all-genre chart as of press time at 12:05AM ET Friday morning. It should have no trouble retaining the top spot in the coming hours (if not coming days), even as the chart soon “refreshes” to account for this week’s other new releases.

The fourteen-track “After Hours” includes hit singles “Blinding Lights” and “Heartless,” as well as the acclaimed title track.