Somegirlnamedanna’s Captivating Debut Single “Hello I Am” Receives Big Spotify Look

In addition to multiple tracks from The Weeknd’s “After Hours” and plenty of releases from established stars, Spotify’s New Music Friday prominently features a song called “hello i am.”

The compelling track is Anna Balfany’s debut release as somegirlnamedanna. The artist, who signed with LAVA in 2019, is starting from scratch on digital platforms: she had no releases, 0 monthly Spotify listeners and only 2 YouTube subscribers prior to Friday. Based on the quality of “hello i am,” however, somegirlnamedanna should see those numbers soar in the coming weeks.

With a rather fitting title, “hello i am” introduces a quirky, captivating artist to the world. It only runs for 1:48, but that is long enough to establish the artist’s compelling voice, intriguing lyricism and marvelous sense of sound.

“hello i am” may bear the mark of some influences (Imogen Heap, Lorde and Jon Bellion come to mind), but the overall product is something undeniable new, fresh and exciting. It is a record that instantly establishes somegirlnamedanna as the girl the industry should be watching moving forward.

Prominent visibility on Spotify will help its cause; it presently has the #12 slot on the aforementioned New Music Friday.