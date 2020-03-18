Surfaces’ “Sunday Best,” BENEE & Gus Dapperton’s “Supalonely” Make Top 20 On US Spotify Streaming Chart

Two of the buzziest songs in music continue their gains on the US Spotify Streaming Chart.

Surfaces’ “Sunday Best” and BENEE’s “Supalonely (featuring Gus Dapperton)” reach new peaks inside the Top 20 on the latest chart, which accounts for American streams on Tuesday, March 17.

“Sunday Best” grabs #18 on the listing, courtesy of its 685K daily US streams. “Supalonely” concurrently rises to #20 thanks to its 666K daily streams.

Both songs are also taking flight at US pop radio; “Sunday Best” is already in the format’s Top 40, while “Supalonely” just earned most added honors on impact.