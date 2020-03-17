in Music News

BENEE & Gus Dapperton’s “Supalonely” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“Supalonely” tops this week’s pop radio add board.

Benee by Imogen Wilson, courtesy of Republic Records

BENEE’s buzzy “Supalonely (featuring Gus Dapperton)” is beginning to take flight at pop radio.

Picked up by 30 Mediabase-monitored stations in conjunction with this week’s impact, it ranks as the format’s most added song.

Demi Lovato’s “I Love Me,” which earned the most added honor last week, takes second place this week. It won support from another 25 stations.

Bazzi’s “Young & Alive” earns third place on the strength of 19 pickups. Each added by 15 stations, Surfaces’ “Sunday Best” and Lauv’s “Modern Loneliness” tie for fourth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: 5 Seconds of Summer’s “Old Me” (6th-most, tie), Maren Morris’ “The Bones” (6th-most, tie), Bryce Vine’s “Baby Girl” (6th-most, tie), SAINt JHN’s “Roses” (9th-most, tie), and Chelsea Cutler’s “Sad Tonight” (9th-most, tie).

