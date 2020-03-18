BTS Member V’s “Sweet Night” Enjoys Sixth Day At #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

As we approach the end of the March 13-19 industry tracking period, BTS member V continues to hold the top spot on the US iTunes sales chart.

“Sweet Night,” his song for the “Itaewon Class” soundtrack, has been #1 on the all-genre chart as of Friday morning. It remains a dominant leader as of press time at 5:45PM ET.

Particularly impressive is the fact that “Sweet Night” is selling well despite little outside help; it is not, for example, receiving radio support or a plentiful array of American media write-ups.

It is also conspicuously absent from the iTunes New Music Daily playlist, which typically spotlights the highest-profile and/or most commercially viable songs (and provides tangible sales boosts).

The success, therefore, is purely attributable to the quality of the song – and the enduring support from fans of V and the greater BTS group.