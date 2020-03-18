The Killers’ “Caution” Erupts As Alternative Radio’s Most Added Song

The Killers’ “Caution” received an unsurprisingly warm welcome at alternative radio in conjunction with its official impact.

Picked up by 56 Mediabase-monitored alternative stations this week, “Caution” convincingly ranks as the format’s most added song.

Powfu’s “Death Bed (featuring beabadoobee),” which landed at 7 new stations, takes second place on the add board.

An add count of 6 slots Ashe’s “Moral Of The Story” in third place. AJR’s “Bang!” and Little Hurt’s “Better Drugs,” which each landed at 4 new stations, tie for fourth place.

With 3 adds each, Blue October’s “Oh My My,” Flume’s “The Difference (featuring Toro y Moi),” Coldplay’s “Champion Of The World,” Guardin’s “Alive,” Hayley Williams’ “Simmer,” Highly Suspect’s “These Days,” Joji’s “Run,” and Glass Animals’ “Your Love (Deja Vu)” share sixth place.