The Killers’ “Caution” Erupts As Alternative Radio’s Most Added Song

The new Killers single tops this week’s add board.

The Killers - Press photo by Olivia Bee, courtesy of Island

The Killers’ “Caution” received an unsurprisingly warm welcome at alternative radio in conjunction with its official impact.

Picked up by 56 Mediabase-monitored alternative stations this week, “Caution” convincingly ranks as the format’s most added song.

Powfu’s “Death Bed (featuring beabadoobee),” which landed at 7 new stations, takes second place on the add board.

An add count of 6 slots Ashe’s “Moral Of The Story” in third place. AJR’s “Bang!” and Little Hurt’s “Better Drugs,” which each landed at 4 new stations, tie for fourth place.

With 3 adds each, Blue October’s “Oh My My,” Flume’s “The Difference (featuring Toro y Moi),” Coldplay’s “Champion Of The World,” Guardin’s “Alive,” Hayley Williams’ “Simmer,” Highly Suspect’s “These Days,” Joji’s “Run,” and Glass Animals’ “Your Love (Deja Vu)” share sixth place.

