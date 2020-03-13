in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Niall Horan’s “Heartbreak Weather” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

The eagerly anticipated album quickly hits #1.

Niall Horan - Heartbreak Weather / Capitol

The US iTunes album sales chart has not fully “refreshed” to account for this week’s new releases.

It does, however, already recognize the ample interest in Niall Horan’s “Heartbreak Weather.”

The album, which launched at midnight late Thursday/early Friday, quickly shot to #1 on the all-genre US iTunes album sales chart. “Heartbreak Weather” remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 1AM ET Friday, and it should have no trouble keeping that spot for the foreseeable future, even as the other new releases start to enter the chart.

Horan kicked off the “Heartbreak Weather” era with lead single “Nice To Meet Ya,” which charted at pop and hot adult contemporary radio. Follow-up single “No Judgement” is currently active at both formats.

The successful singer-songwriter has been hyping the launch with a week-long residency on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

