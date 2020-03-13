Niall Horan, Eiza Gonzalez, Vin Diesel Appeared On James Corden’s “Late Late Show” (Special Look)

As his new “Heartbreak Weather” album was launching on digital platforms (and soaring to #1), Niall Horan was concluding his four-night residency on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

Horan appeared in multiple segments on Thursday’s episode, notably partaking in a new edition of “Carpool Karaoke” and delivering his fourth consecutive musical performance.

In addition to Horan, Thursday’s episode featured “Bloodshot” co-stars Vin Diesel and Eiza Gonzalez.

Taped in advance, it began airing at 12:35AM on the east coast — and will start at that time on the west coast.