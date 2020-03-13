Niall Horan, Eiza Gonzalez, Vin Diesel Appeared On James Corden’s “Late Late Show” (Special Look)

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, March 12, 2020, with guests Eiza Gonzalez, Vin Diesel, and music from Niall Horan. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
As his new “Heartbreak Weather” album was launching on digital platforms (
and soaring to #1), Niall Horan was concluding his four-night residency on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”
Horan appeared in multiple segments on Thursday’s episode, notably partaking in a new edition of “Carpool Karaoke” and delivering his fourth consecutive musical performance.
In addition to Horan, Thursday’s episode featured “Bloodshot” co-stars Vin Diesel and Eiza Gonzalez.
Taped in advance, it began airing at 12:35AM on the east coast — and will start at that time on the west coast. Stay tuned for videos, which will be posted below as they are made available. Photos already follow:
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, March 12, 2020, with guests Eiza Gonzalez, Vin Diesel, and music from Niall Horan. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, March 12, 2020, with guests Eiza Gonzalez, Vin Diesel, and music from Niall Horan. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, March 12, 2020, with guests Eiza Gonzalez, Vin Diesel, and music from Niall Horan. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, March 12, 2020, with guests Eiza Gonzalez, Vin Diesel, and music from Niall Horan. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, March 12, 2020, with guests Eiza Gonzalez, Vin Diesel, and music from Niall Horan. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, March 12, 2020, with guests Eiza Gonzalez, Vin Diesel, and music from Niall Horan. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, March 12, 2020, with guests Eiza Gonzalez, Vin Diesel, and music from Niall Horan. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, March 12, 2020, with guests Eiza Gonzalez, Vin Diesel, and music from Niall Horan. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, March 12, 2020, with guests Eiza Gonzalez, Vin Diesel, and music from Niall Horan. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, March 12, 2020, with guests Eiza Gonzalez, Vin Diesel, and music from Niall Horan. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, March 12, 2020, with guests Eiza Gonzalez, Vin Diesel, and music from Niall Horan. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, March 12, 2020, with guests Eiza Gonzalez, Vin Diesel, and music from Niall Horan. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, March 12, 2020, with guests Eiza Gonzalez, Vin Diesel, and music from Niall Horan. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
cbs Eiza González james corden niall horan the late late show vin diesel
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…