BENEE & Gus Dapperton’s “Supalonely” Reaches New Peak On Spotify Chart, Enters Top 100 On US iTunes Sales Chart

“Supalonely” continues its ascent on the sales and streaming charts.

BENEE - Press Photo by Imogen Wilson, courtesy of Republic Records

Growing buzz, including interest on TikTok, continues to yield streaming and sales gains for BENEE’s “Supalonely (featuring Gus Dapperton).”

The song rose to #33 on the US Spotify streaming chart for Tuesday, March 10. The track received 677,179 American streams that day, besting Monday’s mark of 662,334.

“Supalonely” also enjoyed a gain on the Global Spotify chart, improving from #46 to #42 on Tuesday. It received 1.839 million streams.

Not simply climbing on Spotify, “Supalonely” is also making gains on iTunes. The song recently entered the Top 100 on the US iTunes sales chart — it sits at #98 as of press time at 10:20AM ET Wednesday morning.

