Justin Timberlake, SZA & Anderson .Paak Chat, Play “Spill The Tea” On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch)

They support “Trolls World Tour” on Wednesday’s “Ellen.”

Justin Timberlake, SZA & Anderson .Paak on 3/11/20 Ellen (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)

In support of “Trolls World Tour,” Justin Timberlake appears on Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

He does not do so alone. Timberlake is accompanied by SZA and Anderson .Paak. Among many subjects, the artists discuss collaborating for the film’s soundtrack.

Not simply there for an interview, the celebrity visitors also play a game of “Spill The Tea.” Timberlake’s *NSYNC past comes into play during the game.

The episode will air this afternoon, but video highlights and photos already follow:

