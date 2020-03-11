in Music News, New Music

Alaina Castillo Surpasses 1 Million Monthly Listeners On Spotify; “Ocean Waves” Continues Big First Week

Spotify’s RADAR artist is making big moves on the platform.

Alaina Castillo - Ocean Waves cover via YouTube/AWAL

Rising artist Alaina Castillo was already making waves in the music industry, and her inclusion in the new Spotify RADAR program has only increased the momentum.

Castillo recently surpassed the 1 million monthly listener mark on the platform; her count was 1.049 million as of Tuesday, March 10.

The artist is attracting particularly noteworthy interest for new song “ocean waves” and previous standout “i don’t think i love you anymore.” The former is nearing 600K streams just a few days after release, while the latter just crossed the 3.5 million cumulative mark.

As confirmed Monday, the new RADAR program provides a group of promising international artists with playlist support and additional content features. As the RADAR selection for the United States, Castillo took center stage in Spotify’s formal announcement.

