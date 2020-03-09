in Music News

Powfu & Beabadoobee’s “Death Bed” Reaches New Peak On Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 Chart

“Death Bed” rises to #6 on this week’s chart.

Last week, Powful’s “death bed (featuring beabadoobee)” debuted at #10 on the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100.

This week, the song rises on the listing.

“Death Bed” improves to #6 on the chart, which ranks the Top 25 songs that have yet to appear on the actual Hot 100. Like the main chart, it accounts for activity from sales, streams and radio airplay.

“Death Bed” is thus far making its biggest impact on the streaming front; the buzzy single has proven particularly successful on Spotify. It has, however, been gaining ground in the other columns. It currently sits inside the Top 100 on the US iTunes sales chart, and it has been attracting early attention at radio.

