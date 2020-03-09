Alaina Castillo, SB19, Merci, Mercy, More Confirmed For Spotify’s RADAR Emerging Artists Program

Over the past few years, Spotify has proven helpful in breaking new artists. Acts that have received even a slight boost from the platform, such as a key playlist placement, have immensely expanded their audiences.

Thanks to its new RADAR program, Spotify will formalize the process of breaking talented, emerging artists.

The inaugural RADAR class includes 36 artists from around the world. Each will receive special opportunities in their focus markets, such as playlist visibility, documentary content and “Spotify Singles” releases. They will also appear on the new On Our RADAR playlist, which seems poised for monthly refreshes (and also includes other up-and-coming songs and artists).

Alaina Castillo will be the initial RADAR artist in the US. The announcement comes following the release of her “ocean waves,” which has a prominent position on the New Music Friday playlist. She will also be releasing Spotify Singles recordings: a new version of her own “i don’t think i love you anymore” and a cover of Andrea Bocelli’s “Besame Mucho.”

Not limited to audio content, the Castillo push will include documentary features, music video exposure, and a COLORSxSTUDIOS show.

“I am so thankful to be able to share my music with more people,” says Castillo. “Go places. Meet new people. Release exciting things. RADAR takes this big dream and throws it into one amazing opportunity. I’m also super excited to see how all my fans are going to react, because I feel super close to them and they’ve been with me for so long and support me like nobody else could.”

The other RADAR artists are as follows:

UK: Young T + Bugsey

Brazil: Agnes Nunes

Mexico: Silvana Estrada

Argentina: Romeo El Santo

Colombia: Ela Minus

Panama: Boza

Spain: DORA, Aleesha, Maria Jose Llergo, Guitarricadelafuente, Paranoid 1966

Australia: merci, mercy

France: Lous and the Yakuza, Yuzmv, Philippine, Herve

UAE & Lebanon: Hollaphonic x Xriss

South Africa: Elaine

Philippines: SB19, August Wahh

Indonesia: Mahen, Monica Karina

Taiwan: 張若凡RuoFan

Austria: AVEC, My Ugly Clementine

Germany: badmómzjay

Netherlands: RIMON, Jeangu Macrooy

Japan (known locally as “Early Noise”): Fujii Kaze, Vaundy, Rina Sawayama

India: Mali, When Chai Met Toast, Taba Chake