Gabby Barrett, Ingrid Andress Claim Top 2 Spots On Billboard Emerging Artists Chart; Soccer Mommy Top 5

Two of the most promising acts in country music currently hold the Top 2 spots on the Billboard Emerging Artists Chart.

Extending her reign to three weeks, Gabby Barrett retains #1 on this week’s chart, which is dated March 14, 2020. Ingrid Andress concurrently rises two places to a new peak of #2.

In addition to scoring success for their respective radio singles “I Hope” and “More Hearts Than Mine,” both artists are up for New Female Artist at the upcoming ACM Awards.

The Emerging Artists chart ranks the top artists who have yet to score a major hit on the key Billboard album or song charts. The listing accounts for activity from factors like song consumption, album sales and social media activity.

Other artists in this week’s Top 5 include NLE Choppa (#3), Riley Green (#4) and Soccer Mommy (#5). Soccer Mommy is celebrating a new peak position on the chart.