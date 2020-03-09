BENEE & Gus Dapperton’s “SUPALONELY” Rockets Into Top 50 On US Spotify Streaming Chart

BENEE’s “Supalonely (featuring Gus Dapperton)” has been attracting considerable buzz in recent weeks, including ample attention on TikTok.

The buzz is spilling over to Spotify. Listeners and playlist curators have taken notice, and “Supalonely” rocketed into the US Spotify platform’s Top 50 on Sunday, March 8.

Up sixteen places from the previous day’s position, “Supalonely” earned #48 on the daily chart with 549,863 American streams. It is, of course, worth noting that the uppermost portion of the chart features the entirety of Lil Uzi Vert’s “Eternal Atake” album. If compared only to “official singles,” the track would currently be one of the 40 (if not 30) biggest on US Spotify.

“Supalonely” is also faring well on a global basis; it reached #52 on Sunday’s global chart with 1.483 million global streams.

The streaming interest precedes the song’s official US pop radio push, which is set to commence later this month.