in Music News

BENEE & Gus Dapperton’s “SUPALONELY” Rockets Into Top 50 On US Spotify Streaming Chart

The song is just outside the Top 50 on the global listing.

BENEE - Press Photo by Imogen Wilson, courtesy of Republic Records

BENEE’s “Supalonely (featuring Gus Dapperton)” has been attracting considerable buzz in recent weeks, including ample attention on TikTok.

The buzz is spilling over to Spotify. Listeners and playlist curators have taken notice, and “Supalonely” rocketed into the US Spotify platform’s Top 50 on Sunday, March 8.

Up sixteen places from the previous day’s position, “Supalonely” earned #48 on the daily chart with 549,863 American streams. It is, of course, worth noting that the uppermost portion of the chart features the entirety of Lil Uzi Vert’s “Eternal Atake” album. If compared only to “official singles,” the track would currently be one of the 40 (if not 30) biggest on US Spotify.

“Supalonely” is also faring well on a global basis; it reached #52 on Sunday’s global chart with 1.483 million global streams.

The streaming interest precedes the song’s official US pop radio push, which is set to commence later this month.

beneegus dappertonsupalonely

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Camila Cabello & DaBaby’s “My Oh My” Headed For Top 10 At Pop Radio

Billboard Hot 100: Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” Spends 9th Week As #1 Song In America, Dua Lipa Top 3, Lady Gaga Top 5