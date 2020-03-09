in Music News

Camila Cabello & DaBaby’s “My Oh My” Headed For Top 10 At Pop Radio

“My Oh My” should move into the Top 10 on this week’s pop radio chart.

Camila Cabello - My Oh My Video | Epic Records

It is rarely wise to make radio predictions based on the first day of the tracking period. In this case, however, it is safe to make one particular forecast.

Camila Cabello’s “My Oh My (featuring DaBaby)” should enter the Top 10 on the next Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

“My Oh My” received 1,475 spins on Sunday, which marked the first day of the March 8-14 tracking period. The count actually trails last Sunday’s mark by 2%, but the decline is largely due to the impact of Daylight Savings Time.

The key, however, is that “My Oh My” is #10 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart. More importantly, it is without a clear threat from below.

Maroon 5’s building #11 “Memories” is fading at a rapid rate (1,325, -21% on Sunday). Justin Bieber’s building #12 “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” was one of only a handful of songs to gain on the Daylight Savings-impacted Sunday, but it is unlikely to catch “My Oh My” before the close of tracking.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

