Camila Cabello & DaBaby’s “My Oh My” Headed For Top 10 At Pop Radio

It is rarely wise to make radio predictions based on the first day of the tracking period. In this case, however, it is safe to make one particular forecast.

Camila Cabello’s “My Oh My (featuring DaBaby)” should enter the Top 10 on the next Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

“My Oh My” received 1,475 spins on Sunday, which marked the first day of the March 8-14 tracking period. The count actually trails last Sunday’s mark by 2%, but the decline is largely due to the impact of Daylight Savings Time.

The key, however, is that “My Oh My” is #10 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart. More importantly, it is without a clear threat from below.

Maroon 5’s building #11 “Memories” is fading at a rapid rate (1,325, -21% on Sunday). Justin Bieber’s building #12 “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” was one of only a handful of songs to gain on the Daylight Savings-impacted Sunday, but it is unlikely to catch “My Oh My” before the close of tracking.