Billboard Hot 100: Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” Spends 9th Week As #1 Song In America, Dua Lipa Top 3, Lady Gaga Top 5

The top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 remains in the hands of Roddy Ricch this week.

The artist’s smash “The Box” celebrates a ninth week in the #1 position. It remains a force on the streaming and sales front; radio activity remains solid for the song, which has reached #1 at the urban and rhythmic formats and attracted ample interest at pop.

Future’s “Life Is Good (featuring Drake)” holds at #2, while Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” jumps two spots to #3. Not simply a peak for the song, the #3 position represents a new high for Dua Lipa.

Post Malone’s “Circles” slides one spot to #4, and Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love” makes its chart debut at #5.