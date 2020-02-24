BTS Performs At Grand Central, Tours New York On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” returns from its brief production hiatus with a very special episode Monday night.

Entitled “The Tonight Show: Subway Special,” the episode features BTS touring some of the most iconic aspects of New York City.

The members of BTS chat with Jimmy Fallon on a subway. They visit the famous Katz’s Delicatessen. They also deliver a spectacular performance from the historic Grand Central Station.

Airing at 11:35PM ET/PT Monday, the episode comes in support of BTS’ new album “Map Of The Soul: 7.” First-look photos from the episode follow; videos are being posted as they are made available: