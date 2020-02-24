in TV News

BTS Performs At Grand Central, Tours New York On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” is dedicated to BTS.

BTS performs in Grand Central Terminal (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” returns from its brief production hiatus with a very special episode Monday night.

Entitled “The Tonight Show: Subway Special,” the episode features BTS touring some of the most iconic aspects of New York City.

The members of BTS chat with Jimmy Fallon on a subway. They visit the famous Katz’s Delicatessen. They also deliver a spectacular performance from the historic Grand Central Station.

Airing at 11:35PM ET/PT Monday, the episode comes in support of BTS’ new album “Map Of The Soul: 7.” First-look photos from the episode follow; videos are being posted as they are made available:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1211 — Pictured: Musical guest BTS performs in Grand Central Terminal on February 24, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1211 — Pictured: (l-r) RM, V, J-Hope, Jin, and Jungkook of BTS, and host Jimmy Fallon, with Jimin, and SUGA of BTS during an interview on the New York Subway on February 24, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1211 — Pictured: (l-r) Jungkook, Jin, SUGA (behind), J-Hope (front), V, RM, and Jimin of BTS inside Katz Deli on February 24, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1211 — Pictured: (l-r) Jin, Jimin, and Jungkook of BTS, with host Jimmy Fallon and V, RM, SUGA, and J-Hope of BTS in Grand Central Terminal on February 24, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1211 — Pictured: The Roots perform on the New York City Subway on February 24, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

