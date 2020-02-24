BTS Performs At Grand Central, Tours New York On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” returns from its brief production hiatus with a very special episode Monday night.
Entitled “The Tonight Show: Subway Special,” the episode features BTS touring some of the most iconic aspects of New York City.
The members of BTS chat with Jimmy Fallon on a subway. They visit the famous Katz’s Delicatessen. They also deliver a spectacular performance from the historic Grand Central Station.
Airing at 11:35PM ET/PT Monday, the episode comes in support of BTS’ new album “Map Of The Soul: 7.” First-look photos from the episode follow; videos are being posted as they are made available:
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1211 — Pictured: Musical guest BTS performs in Grand Central Terminal on February 24, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1211 — Pictured: (l-r) RM, V, J-Hope, Jin, and Jungkook of BTS, and host Jimmy Fallon, with Jimin, and SUGA of BTS during an interview on the New York Subway on February 24, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1211 — Pictured: (l-r) Jungkook, Jin, SUGA (behind), J-Hope (front), V, RM, and Jimin of BTS inside Katz Deli on February 24, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1211 — Pictured: (l-r) Jin, Jimin, and Jungkook of BTS, with host Jimmy Fallon and V, RM, SUGA, and J-Hope of BTS in Grand Central Terminal on February 24, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1211 — Pictured: The Roots perform on the New York City Subway on February 24, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
Comments
Loading…