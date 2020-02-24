in TV News

First Look: Hailee Steinfeld Performs, David Ayres Appears On “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Hailee Steinfeld takes the stage on Monday’s “Late Show.”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Hailee Steinfeld during Monday's February 24, 2020 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Hailee Steinfeld makes an appearance on Monday’s edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

The singer-actress focuses on the “singer” part of the hyphen, taking the stage to deliver the show’s closing musical number.

In addition to the Steinfeld performance, Monday’s episode features a visit from David Ayres. Ayres, now a Zamboni driver, made headlines this weekend by filling in as an emergency goalie for the Carolina Hurricanes.

The episode also features a chat with Rahm Emanuel. An initially advertised visit from Tyra Banks has been moved to Friday.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. First-look photos follow:

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Hailee Steinfeld during Monday’s February 24, 2020 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Hailee Steinfeld during Monday’s February 24, 2020 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Hailee Steinfeld during Monday’s February 24, 2020 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest David Ayres during Monday’s February 24, 2020 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest David Ayres during Monday’s February 24, 2020 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Rahm Emanuel during Monday’s February 24, 2020 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

