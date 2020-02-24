First Look: Hailee Steinfeld Performs, David Ayres Appears On “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Hailee Steinfeld makes an appearance on Monday’s edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

The singer-actress focuses on the “singer” part of the hyphen, taking the stage to deliver the show’s closing musical number.

In addition to the Steinfeld performance, Monday’s episode features a visit from David Ayres. Ayres, now a Zamboni driver, made headlines this weekend by filling in as an emergency goalie for the Carolina Hurricanes.

The episode also features a chat with Rahm Emanuel. An initially advertised visit from Tyra Banks has been moved to Friday.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. First-look photos follow: