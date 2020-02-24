in Music News

Sia Earns New Peak On Billboard Social 50 Chart As Fans Buzz Over BTS Collaboration “ON”

BTS, of course, holds at #1 on the chart.

BTS & Sia - On Audio Cover | Big Hit/YouTube

As fans prepared for the release of BTS’ new album “Map Of The Soul: 7,” they devoted ample attention to the Sia version of “ON.” Buzz over the collaboration thrusts the artist back onto the Billboard Social 50 chart.

Sia re-enters this week’s chart at #26. The position represents a new peak for the artist, who has spent 9 total weeks on the listing.

BTS, of course, maintains its standing as the #1 act on the chart. The superstar group has ruled for a record 167 weeks.

The twenty-track “Map Of The Soul: 7” launched this past Friday; it is a virtual lock to debut atop the Billboard 200.

btsonsia

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Gabby Barrett Reaches #1 On Billboard Emerging Artists Chart As “I Hope” Continues Climb