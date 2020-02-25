BTS Episode Breaks “Tonight Show” Social Media Record, Sets 2020 High Mark Across All TV

Featuring multiple segments with BTS, Monday’s “Subway Special” edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” generated considerable social media interest.

According to NBC, the broadcast generated 4.2 million interactions across Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The figure ranks as the best for a single episode of any entertainment/non-sports TV program thus far in 2020.

The mammoth social interaction count also represents a franchise high for “The Tonight Show.” It, moreover, ranks as the second-largest count ever posted by a late-night program. Only the Emma Stone/BTS edition of “Saturday Night Live” generated more social interactions.

Monday’s episode, which featured a subway interview, a visit to Katz’s Deli and a performance in Grand Central Terminal, came in support of the group’s new “Map Of The Soul: 7.”