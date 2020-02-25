in TV News

BTS Episode Breaks “Tonight Show” Social Media Record, Sets 2020 High Mark Across All TV

The “Subway Special” edition of “The Tonight Show” attracted mammoth interest on social.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1211 -- Pictured: (l-r) Jin, Jimin, and Jungkook of BTS, with host Jimmy Fallon and V, RM, SUGA, and J-Hope of BTS in Grand Central Terminal on February 24, 2020 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Featuring multiple segments with BTS, Monday’s “Subway Special” edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” generated considerable social media interest.

According to NBC, the broadcast generated 4.2 million interactions across Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The figure ranks as the best for a single episode of any entertainment/non-sports TV program thus far in 2020.

The mammoth social interaction count also represents a franchise high for “The Tonight Show.” It, moreover, ranks as the second-largest count ever posted by a late-night program. Only the Emma Stone/BTS edition of “Saturday Night Live” generated more social interactions.

Monday’s episode, which featured a subway interview, a visit to Katz’s Deli and a performance in Grand Central Terminal, came in support of the group’s new “Map Of The Soul: 7.”

btsjimmy fallonnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

