Jax Jones & Ella Henderson’s “This Is Real” Reaches #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

Jax Jones & Ella Henderson’s “This Is Real” officially reaches #1 on the Mediabase US dance radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “This Is Real” seizes the throne from Midnight Kids’ “Run It (featuring Annika Wells).” The Jones-Henderson song received 369 spins during the February 16-22 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 29.

Diplo & Sidepiece’s “On My Mind,” which received 352 spins (+51), rises two spots to #2. The aforementioned “Run It” slips to #3, ahead of MK & Sonny Fodera’s “One Night (featuring Raphaella),” which rises three places to #4.

Down two spots, Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” takes #5.