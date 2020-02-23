Doja Cat’s “Say So,” Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” Enter Top 25 At Pop Radio; Sam Smith’s “To Die For” Makes Top 30

Doja Cat’s “Say So” and Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” jump into the Top 25 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Sam Smith’s “To Die For” concurrently enters the format’s Top 30.

Played 2,847 times during the February 16-22 tracking period, “Say So” rises six places to #24. The spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 709.

“The Box,” which holds the #1 position on this week’s rhythmic and urban charts, enjoys a four-place lift to #25 on the pop chart. It received 2,781 spins (+593).

“To Die For” concurrently rises nine places to #28. It posted a tracking period play count of 2,082 (+841).