DJ Snake, J Balvin & Tyga’s “Loco Contigo,” Maren Morris’ “The Bones,” Noah Cyrus’ “July” Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

DJ Snake, J Balvin & Tyga’s “Loco Contigo,” Maren Morris’ “The Bones,” and Noah Cyrus’ “July” earn Top 40 positions on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #41, “Loco Contigo” makes this week’s listing at #37. The collaboration received 928 spins during the February 16-22 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 210 plays.

Also up four places, “The Bones” makes its chart bow at #39. The recent country #1 received 776 pop spins during the tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 169 spins.

Credited with 776 plays (+111), “July” rises two spots to #40.