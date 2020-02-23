in Music News

DJ Snake, J Balvin & Tyga’s “Loco Contigo,” Maren Morris’ “The Bones,” Noah Cyrus’ “July” Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

“Loco Contigo,” “The Bones,” and “July” debut on the pop radio chart.

Loco Contigo Video | DJ Snake/Geffen

DJ Snake, J Balvin & Tyga’s “Loco Contigo,” Maren Morris’ “The Bones,” and Noah Cyrus’ “July” earn Top 40 positions on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #41, “Loco Contigo” makes this week’s listing at #37. The collaboration received 928 spins during the February 16-22 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 210 plays.

Also up four places, “The Bones” makes its chart bow at #39. The recent country #1 received 776 pop spins during the tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 169 spins.

Credited with 776 plays (+111), “July” rises two spots to #40.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

