“Little Women” Stars Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan Arrive On Oscars Red Carpet (Special Look)

Florence Pugh and Saoirse Ronan both starred in “Little Women.” They also both earned Oscar nominations for their work; Pugh for Supporting Actress and Ronan for Lead Actress.

Prior to Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony, the actresses made their presence felt on the red carpet.

Both looked characteristically beautiful at the show, which kicked off at 8PM ET/5PM PT. The show is ongoing; the result of Ronan’s category has yet to be announced (Pugh did not win for Supporting Actress, as betting favorite Laura Dern took home the trophy).

In association with the broadcast, ABC shared photos of the women on the red carpet: