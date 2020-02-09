in Movie News

“Little Women” Stars Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan Arrive On Oscars Red Carpet (Special Look)

The Oscar nominees looked beautiful at Sunday’s show.

Florence Pugh at the Oscars (ABC/Rick Rowell)

Florence Pugh and Saoirse Ronan both starred in “Little Women.” They also both earned Oscar nominations for their work; Pugh for Supporting Actress and Ronan for Lead Actress.

Prior to Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony, the actresses made their presence felt on the red carpet.

Both looked characteristically beautiful at the show, which kicked off at 8PM ET/5PM PT. The show is ongoing; the result of Ronan’s category has yet to be announced (Pugh did not win for Supporting Actress, as betting favorite Laura Dern took home the trophy).

In association with the broadcast, ABC shared photos of the women on the red carpet:

THE OSCARS¨ – The 92nd Oscars¨ broadcasts live on Sunday, Feb. 9,2020 at the Dolby Theatre¨ at Hollywood & Highland Center¨ in Hollywood and will be televised live on The ABC Television Network at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST.
(ABC/Rick Rowell)
FLORENCE PUGH
(ABC/Rick Rowell)
FLORENCE PUGH
(ABC/Rick Rowell)
FLORENCE PUGH
(ABC/Rick Rowell)
FLORENCE PUGH
(ABC/Rick Rowell)
FLORENCE PUGH
(ABC/Rick Rowell)
FLORENCE PUGH
(ABC/Rick Rowell)
SAOIRSE RONAN
(ABC/Rick Rowell)
SAOIRSE RONAN
(ABC/Rick Rowell)
SAOIRSE RONAN
(ABC/Rick Rowell)
SAOIRSE RONAN
(ABC/Rick Rowell)
SAOIRSE RONAN
(ABC/Rick Rowell)
SAOIRSE RONAN

