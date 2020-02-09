Songs By Khalid & Disclosure, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber & Quavo Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

Khalid & Disclosure’s “Know Your Worth,” Doja Cat’s “Say So,” and Justin Bieber’s “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” officially debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

“Know Your Worth,” which did not launch until the February 2-8 tracking period, debuts at #33 on this week’s chart. It received 1,576 spins.

Below last week’s chart at #41, “Say So” makes this week’s listing at #34. The “Juicy” follow-up received 1,405 spins, besting last week’s mark by 706 plays.

“Intentions,” which launched on the sixth day of the official tracking period, bows at #39. The Bieber-Quavo collaboration received 811 spins.