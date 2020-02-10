Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart Following Oscars Performance

To celebrate of the power of music in film, Eminem performed his classic “8 Mile” song “Lose Yourself” during Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony.

In the room, the performance yielded a standing ovation. It also proved resonant with fans.

As of press time at 11:15PM ET Sunday night, “Lose Yourself” is up to #1 on the US iTunes sales chart. It seized the throne from Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey,” which returned to the pinnacle position earlier Sunday.

“Lose Yourself” was one of several resonant musical performances at Sunday’s show. That list includes Cynthia Erivo’s powerful rendition of “Stand Up,” which is #16 on the chart as of press time.