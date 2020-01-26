in TV News

Special Look: Camila Cabello Walking Grammy Awards Red Carpet Prior To “First Man” Performance

Camila Cabello made her presence felt on the red carpet.

Camila Cabello at the Grammys | Phil McCarten/CBS

Just after 9PM ET, Camila Cabello delivered a touching rendition of “First Man.” The emotional performance was unquestionably one of the night’s best.

A few hours earlier, she made her presence felt on the red carpet. Cabello offered a combination of “fun” and “glam” poses for red carpet photographers.

In conjunction with its coverage of the event, CBS offered a look at some of those photos (featured below). All photos were taken by Phil McCarten.

Alicia Keys is hosting this year’s ceremony, which is about to enter its final hour.

