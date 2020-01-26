Special Look: Camila Cabello Walking Grammy Awards Red Carpet Prior To “First Man” Performance

Just after 9PM ET, Camila Cabello delivered a touching rendition of “First Man.” The emotional performance was unquestionably one of the night’s best.
A few hours earlier, she made her presence felt on the red carpet. Cabello offered a combination of “fun” and “glam” poses for red carpet photographers.
In conjunction with its coverage of the event, CBS offered a look at some of those photos (featured below). All photos were taken by Phil McCarten.
Alicia Keys is hosting this year’s ceremony, which is about to enter its final hour.
Comments
Loading…