Dan + Shay Win Second Consecutive Grammy Award For Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Last year, Dan + Shay won the Best Country Duo/Group Performance Grammy Award for their smash “Tequila.”

This year, they took home the award for follow-up single “Speechless.”

A smash in its own right, “Speechless” beat out Maren Morris’s “Common (featuring Brandi Carlile),” Little Big Town’s “Daughters,” Brothers Osborne’s “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You),” and Brooks & Dunn’s “Brand New Man (featuring Luke Combs).”

The 62nd Grammy Awards ceremony just entered its second hour; it is expected to end at 11:30PM ET/8:30PM PT. CBS is handling the broadcast.