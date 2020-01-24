Louis Tomlinson To Celebrate “Walls” With Performance On January 31 TODAY Show

The day his debut solo album arrives, Louis Tomlinson will make a high-profile US TV appearance.

Tomlinson will celebrate the release of “Walls” with a performance on the January 31 TODAY Show. Per tentative listings, the artist is set for the 7-9AM portion of the broadcast.

That window will also feature a chat with Ted Danson and a feature on the Super Bowl.

As previously reported, Tomlinson will also be performing on the January 30 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

