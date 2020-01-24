in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Report: Halsey’s “Manic” Wins US Sales Race, But Eminem’s “Music To Be Murdered By” Debuts At #1 Overall

Halsey and Eminem released the week’s top-performing albums.

Eminem - Music To Be Murdered By | Shady/Interscope

The latest US album race yields a split-chart scenario. Halsey’s “Manic” wins the sales race, while Eminem’s “Music To Be Murdered by” rules the overall consumption battle.

According to Hits Daily Double, Halsey’s “Manic” sold an impressive 173K US copies during the January 17-23 tracking period. The sum convincingly ranks as the week’s best figure.

With units from track sales and streams included, the album generated 233K in first-week consumption. That ranks as the week’s #2 figure, trailing the 275K posted by “Music To Be Murdered By.”

The Eminem album, however, generated a far greater lift from track activity. Its album sales figure clocked in at 121K, which is the week’s #2 sum.

Due Sunday, Billboard’s numbers may differ slightly from those reported by Hits. The core outcomes should nonetheless be the same: “Manic” should be #1 for sales and #2 overall, while “Music To Be Murdered By” should post the reverse rankings.

