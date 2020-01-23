Louis Tomlinson Scheduled For January 30 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Update: NBC confirms that Louis Tomlinson will be an interview and musical guest on the January 30 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The visit will come in support of his album “Walls,” which carries a January 31 release date.

The episode will also feature an appearance by JJ Watt, who will be hosting “Saturday Night Live” two days later.

On the eve of release day for his debut solo album “Walls,” Louis Tomlinson will make an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

NBC says Tomlinson will be a guest on the January 30 edition of the late-night talk show.

His role on the episode (interview guest, musical guest or both) had not been revealed as of press time. The network has also not yet announced other celebrity guests for the broadcast.

