Olivia Rodrigo’s “High School Musical” Song “All I Want” Debuts On US & Canadian Billboard Hot 100 Charts

After spending a week on the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100, Olivia Rodrigo’s “All I Want” graduates to the main chart.

The “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” lands at #90 on this week’s Hot 100, which ranks the top songs in America based on activity from sales, streams and radio airplay.

Although it is not a force at radio, “All I Want” has been making moves on the sales and streaming fronts. Powered by buzz in the show and attention on TikTok, “All I Want” has been a top recent gainer on Spotify. It also earns #48 on this week’s Billboard Digital Song Sales chart.

Not simply charting on the US-based Hot 100, “All I Want” arrives at #83 on the Canadian Hot 100.

As first reported by Headline Planet, interest in the song thrusts Rodrigo to #11 on this week’s Emerging Artists chart.