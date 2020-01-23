in TV News

Olivia Rodrigo Scheduled To Perform On February 6 “Live With Kelly & Ryan”

The “High School Musical: TM: TS” star will visit “Live.”

Olivia Rodrigo in HSM 109 | Fred Hayes/Disney +

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” star Olivia Rodrigo will soon be making a daytime talk show appearance.

The singer-actress will perform on the February 6 edition of “Live With Kelly & Ryan.”

In addition to resonating with “HSM: TM: TS” viewers, Rodrigo has been connecting with music fans. Her songs from the show have been amassing considerable interest on digital platforms. Standout track “All I Want” recently debuted on the Billboard Hot 100, while scoring prominent rankings on the US iTunes and Spotify charts.

Thanks to her recent musical success, she is #11 on the Billboard Emerging Artists chart.

all i wantolivia rodrigo

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Big “Old Town Road,” “Fame: I Sing The Body Electric” Performances Confirmed For Grammy Awards

Louis Tomlinson Scheduled For January 30 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”