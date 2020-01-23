Olivia Rodrigo Scheduled To Perform On February 6 “Live With Kelly & Ryan”

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” star Olivia Rodrigo will soon be making a daytime talk show appearance.

The singer-actress will perform on the February 6 edition of “Live With Kelly & Ryan.”

In addition to resonating with “HSM: TM: TS” viewers, Rodrigo has been connecting with music fans. Her songs from the show have been amassing considerable interest on digital platforms. Standout track “All I Want” recently debuted on the Billboard Hot 100, while scoring prominent rankings on the US iTunes and Spotify charts.

Thanks to her recent musical success, she is #11 on the Billboard Emerging Artists chart.