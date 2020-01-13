in Music News

Songs By Halsey, Doja Cat, Blackbear, The Weeknd Added By 102.7 KIIS FM In Los Angeles

The influential pop station just added four songs to its playlist.

Halsey in You Should Be Sad | Capitol

Reporting to the January 14 pop radio add board, Los Angeles-based 102.7 KIIS FM just confirmed four new pickups for its playlist.

The influential pop station officially added Halsey’s “You should be sad,” Doja Cat’s “Juicy,” Blackbear’s “Hot Girl Bummer,” and The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights.”

The brand new “You should be sad” is officially impacting this week. “Hot Girl Bummer” is already a Top 15 hit at pop radio, while “Juicy” has been gaining traction after crossing over from rhythmic.

“Blinding Lights” began its official pop radio run last week even as fellow The Weeknd single “Heartless” amasses substantial airplay.

