in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo Reaches New Peak On Billboard Emerging Artists Chart

Olivia Rodrigo rises to #11 on this week’s listing.

Olivia Rodrigo in HSM 109 | Fred Hayes/Disney +

Last week, Olivia Rodrigo debuted at #18 on the Billboard Emerging Artists chart.

This week, the singer-songwriter and “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” star rises higher.

Rodrigo grabs #11 on the listing, which ranks the top artists who have yet to score a major hit on the key Billboard song or album charts.

Her growth on Emerging Artists coincides with interest in the music of “HSM: TM: TS,” particularly standout song “All I Want.” The track, which has been gaining traction on streaming platforms in recent weeks, has also begun making an impact on the sales front. It debuts at #48 on this week’s edition of the all-genre Billboard Digital Song Sales chart.

all i wantolivia rodrigo

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Billboard Hot 100: Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” Becomes #1 Song In America, Justin Bieber’s “Yummy” #2

Future & Drake’s “Life Is Good” Quickly Makes Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 Chart