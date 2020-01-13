Olivia Rodrigo Reaches New Peak On Billboard Emerging Artists Chart

Last week, Olivia Rodrigo debuted at #18 on the Billboard Emerging Artists chart.

This week, the singer-songwriter and “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” star rises higher.

Rodrigo grabs #11 on the listing, which ranks the top artists who have yet to score a major hit on the key Billboard song or album charts.

Her growth on Emerging Artists coincides with interest in the music of “HSM: TM: TS,” particularly standout song “All I Want.” The track, which has been gaining traction on streaming platforms in recent weeks, has also begun making an impact on the sales front. It debuts at #48 on this week’s edition of the all-genre Billboard Digital Song Sales chart.