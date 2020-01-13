Future & Drake’s “Life Is Good” Quickly Makes Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 Chart

Despite not launching until after the official sales and streaming tracking week (and on the fifth day of the radio tracking period), Future’s “Life Is Good (featuring Drake)” debuts on the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100.

The song starts at #9 on the listing, which ranks the Top 25 songs that have yet to appear on the actual Hot 100.

Since it missed the January 9 sales and streaming cutoff, “Life Is Good” earns the position purely due to its first three days of airplay. It will surely rocket into the upper reaches of next week’s actual Hot 100, which will account for its first full week of activity in all three categories.