Rush’s “Tom Sawyer” Enters Top 200 On US Spotify Streaming Chart

News of Neil Peart’s passing is prompting music fans to reacquaint themselves with his band Rush’s enduring discography.

Headline Planet recently noted that three Rush albums hit the Top 10 on the US iTunes sales chart. As of press time, “The Spirit Of Radio (Greatest Hits 1974-87)” is still #2 on the chart, while “Moving Pictures” is up to #5. “2112” is #8 on the all-genre listing.

Not simply buying the band’s music, fans are also revisiting key songs on Spotify. “Tom Sawyer,” arguably the band’s most popular song, reached the Top 200 for US Spotify for Saturday, January 11. The iconic track (and classic rock staple) garnered 232,468 single-day streams, earning a #193 spot on the chart.

The song fared comparatively better in Peart’s (and Rush’s) native Canada, earning #152 on the chart (with 36,510 single-day Canadian streams).