Post Malone’s “Circles” Earns 5th Week At #1 On Pop Radio Airplay Chart

Post Malone in Circles | Republic

Post Malone’s “Circles” extends its reign as pop radio’s most-played song.

Spun ~19,324 times during the January 5-11 tracking period, “Circles” earns a fifth (non-consecutive) week at #1 on the Mediabase pop radio chart. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 802 spins.

Up one place, Selena Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me” reaches a new peak of #2. The “Rare” single received ~18,357 tracking period plays, besting last week’s mark by 1,155.

Lizzo’s “Good As Hell” slips one spot to #3, while Maroon 5’s “Memories” holds at #4. Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” spends another week in the #5 position.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

