Arizona Zervas’ “ROXANNE” Reaches Top 10 At Pop Radio

Arizona Zervas’ “ROXANNE” continues its impressive run up the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The breakthrough hit, which was #12 on last week’s listing, improves to #9 this week.

“ROXANNE” garnered ~9,950 spins during the January 5-11 tracking period. The count reflects a week-over-week gain of 1,462; only Justin Bieber’s “Yummy” (+4,201) enjoyed a greater week-over-week airplay gain.

A multi-format hit, “ROXANNE” is currently faring even better at rhythmic radio. The song rises to #3 on this week’s rhythmic chart, and it seems likely to challenge for #1 in the next few weeks.

The song also holds a Top 40 position at hot adult contemporary radio.