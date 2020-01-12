in Music News

Arizona Zervas’ “ROXANNE” Reaches Top 10 At Pop Radio

“ROXANNE” makes moves on this week’s pop radio chart.

Arizona Zervas’ “ROXANNE” continues its impressive run up the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The breakthrough hit, which was #12 on last week’s listing, improves to #9 this week.

“ROXANNE” garnered ~9,950 spins during the January 5-11 tracking period. The count reflects a week-over-week gain of 1,462; only Justin Bieber’s “Yummy” (+4,201) enjoyed a greater week-over-week airplay gain.

A multi-format hit, “ROXANNE” is currently faring even better at rhythmic radio. The song rises to #3 on this week’s rhythmic chart, and it seems likely to challenge for #1 in the next few weeks.

The song also holds a Top 40 position at hot adult contemporary radio.

