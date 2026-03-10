Demi Lovato Confirmed As Interviewee, Performer For March 16 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Demi Lovato’s next “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” appearance has a confirmed date.
According to NBC, Lovato will appear on the March 16 edition of its flagship late-night show. The visit will consist of an interview and performance, ensuring Demi fans will have their fill of content next Monday.
The episode will also feature appearances by Sarah Michelle Gellar and Daniel Arsham.
Additional upcoming “Fallon” listings follow; all, as always, are subject to change.
Tuesday, March 10: Guests include Viola Davis, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias and Jo Koy and musical guest Bleachers. Show #2263
Wednesday, March 11: Guests include Uma Thurman, Emma Chamberlain and comedian Derrick Stroup. Show #2264
Thursday, March 12: Guests include Sting, Minnie Driver, Ruthie Rogers and musical guest Sting & Shaggy from The Last Ship. Show #2265
Friday, March 13: Guests include Nicole Kidman, Luke Thompson, Jack Hughes, Quinn Hughes and Hilary Knight and Chef Mario Carbone. (OAD 3/2/26)
