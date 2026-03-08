Zara Larsson’s “Midnight Sun” Officially Earns #1 At Dance Radio

Zara Larsson’s career-defining run yields another achievement, as she scores the #1 song on this week’s Mediabase dance radio chart.

Her “Midnight Sun” rises one spot to #1, courtesy of the ~739 spins it received during the March 1-7 tracking period. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 153.

Jonas Blue & Malive’s “Edge Of Desire” rises a spot to #2, while Loud Luxury & Emily Roberts’ “Love You For Life” drops two places to #3.

Harry Styles’ “Aperture” holds at #4, and Hayla & Nelly Furtado’s “FADED” rises one level to #5.