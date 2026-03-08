in Music News

Zara Larsson’s “Midnight Sun” Officially Earns #1 At Dance Radio

“Midnight Sun” hits the top spot at dance.

Zara Larsson - Midnight Sun video screenshot | Epic

Zara Larsson’s career-defining run yields another achievement, as she scores the #1 song on this week’s Mediabase dance radio chart.

Her “Midnight Sun” rises one spot to #1, courtesy of the ~739 spins it received during the March 1-7 tracking period. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 153.

Jonas Blue & Malive’s “Edge Of Desire” rises a spot to #2, while Loud Luxury & Emily Roberts’ “Love You For Life” drops two places to #3.

Harry Styles’ “Aperture” holds at #4, and Hayla & Nelly Furtado’s “FADED” rises one level to #5.

Emily robertsharry styleshaylajonas blueloud luxurymalivemidnight sunnelly furtadozara larsson

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Tate McRae Shares “Pics You Haven’t Seen,” Including Killer Bikini Selfie

Tyla’s “CHANEL” Officially Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio