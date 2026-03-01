TI’s “Let Em Know” Officially Reaches #1 At Urban Radio

TI’s “Let Em Know,” which has been flying up the Mediabase urban radio chart, makes another big jump this week.

The jump is big enough, in fact, to send “Let Em Know” to #1 on the chart.

Played ~5,342 times during the February 22-28 tracking period, “Let Em Know” soars five places to #1. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 1,248.

Up two places, Belly Gang Kushington’s “Friend Do” grabs #2 on the latest listing. Chris Brown’s “It Depends (featuring Bryson Tiller)” falls one spot to #3, while Kehlani’s “Folded” dips a place to #4.

Cardi B’s “ErrTime” concurrently stays at #5.