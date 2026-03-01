in Music News

TI’s “Let Em Know” Officially Reaches #1 At Urban Radio

“Let Em Know” officially secures the top spot at rhythmic radio.

TI - Let Em Know video screenshot | Grand Hustle/EMPIRE

TI’s “Let Em Know,” which has been flying up the Mediabase urban radio chart, makes another big jump this week.

The jump is big enough, in fact, to send “Let Em Know” to #1 on the chart.

Played ~5,342 times during the February 22-28 tracking period, “Let Em Know” soars five places to #1. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 1,248.

Up two places, Belly Gang Kushington’s “Friend Do” grabs #2 on the latest listing. Chris Brown’s “It Depends (featuring Bryson Tiller)” falls one spot to #3, while Kehlani’s “Folded” dips a place to #4.

Cardi B’s “ErrTime” concurrently stays at #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

