in TV News

First Look: Hilary Duff Chats, Performs On Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Hilary Duff supports her recently released album on “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2262 -- Pictured: Singer Hilary Duff performs on Monday, March 9, 2026 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Hilary Duff makes an eagerly anticipated appearance on Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Fresh off the release of her new album “luck … or something,” Duff appears in a multi-faceted capacity. She chats with Fallon during an interview. She plays the “Sip and Sing Challenge.” And she closes the show with a musicial performance.

Duff’s appearance airs as part of an episode that also features Kit Harington.

Filmed earlier, the episode was to take the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos from the taping follow, courtesy of the network.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2262 — Pictured: Singer Hilary Duff performs on Monday, March 9, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2262 — Pictured: Singer Hilary Duff performs on Monday, March 9, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2262 — Pictured: Singer Hilary Duff performs on Monday, March 9, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2262 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer Hilary Duff and host Jimmy Fallon during the “Sip and Sing Challenge” on Monday, March 9, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2262 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer Hilary Duff during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, March 9, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2262 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer Hilary Duff during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, March 9, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2262 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer Hilary Duff during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, March 9, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

hilary duffjimmy fallonnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Taylor Swift’s “Opalite” Celebrates 3rd Week As #1 Song At Pop, Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Demi Lovato Confirmed As Interviewee, Performer For March 16 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”