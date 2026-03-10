First Look: Hilary Duff Chats, Performs On Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2262 -- Pictured: Singer Hilary Duff performs on Monday, March 9, 2026 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Hilary Duff makes an eagerly anticipated appearance on Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Fresh off the release of her new album “luck … or something,” Duff appears in a multi-faceted capacity. She chats with Fallon during an interview. She plays the “Sip and Sing Challenge.” And she closes the show with a musicial performance.
Duff’s appearance airs as part of an episode that also features Kit Harington.
Filmed earlier, the episode was to take the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos from the taping follow, courtesy of the network.
