Bruno Mars’ “Risk It All” Debuts At #1 On US Spotify Streaming Chart; 3 Other “The Romantic” Songs In Top 10

Bruno Mars new album attracted ample first-day interest.

Bruno Mars by John V. Esparza, press image courtesy of Atlantic Records

Bruno Mars’ new album “The Romantic” launched Friday, and US Spotify users enthusiastically streamed the tracks.

The album’s “Risk It All” actually ranked as the day’s most streamed song, earning 2.32 million American streams. Indeed, it takes #1 on the platform’s US chart.

Lead single “I Just Might” received a new wave of interest, jumping sixteen places to #3 on the listing. Fellow album cuts “Cha Cha Cha” and “God Was Showing Off” debut at #6 and #8, respectively.

The album has a further presence in the Top 20, with “Why You Wanna Fight?,” (#11), “On My Soul” (#16), “Something Serious” (#18), and “Dance With Me” (#19) debuting in that region.

