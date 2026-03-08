Taylor Swift’s “Opalite” Celebrates 3rd Week As #1 Song At Pop, Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Taylor Swift’s “Opalite” remains the dominant force at mainstream radio, notching a third consecutive week atop both the Mediabase pop and hot adult contemporary charts.

— “Opalite” tops the pop chart thanks to the ~16,002 spins it received during the March 1-7 tracking period. The count falls 547 plays shy of last week’s mark but keeps the song at #1.

Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need” holds at #2, as Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” rises a level to #3. Sombr’s “back to friends” falls one level to #4, and Justin Bieber’s “YUKON” stays at #5.

— “Opalite” meanwhile continues its Hot AC run with ~5,492 tracking week spins (-152). “Man I Need” and “I Just Might” hold at #2 and #3, respectively, on the Hot AC listing, while HUNTR/X’s “GOLDEN” stays in the #4 position. The steadiness continues at #5, as Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” stays at that level.