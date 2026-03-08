in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Opalite” Celebrates 3rd Week As #1 Song At Pop, Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

“Opalite” extends its radio reign by another week.

Taylor Swift - Opalite video screenshot | UMG

Taylor Swift’s “Opalite” remains the dominant force at mainstream radio, notching a third consecutive week atop both the Mediabase pop and hot adult contemporary charts.

— “Opalite” tops the pop chart thanks to the ~16,002 spins it received during the March 1-7 tracking period. The count falls 547 plays shy of last week’s mark but keeps the song at #1.

Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need” holds at #2, as Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” rises a level to #3. Sombr’s “back to friends” falls one level to #4, and Justin Bieber’s “YUKON” stays at #5.

— “Opalite” meanwhile continues its Hot AC run with ~5,492 tracking week spins (-152). “Man I Need” and “I Just Might” hold at #2 and #3, respectively, on the Hot AC listing, while HUNTR/X’s “GOLDEN” stays in the #4 position. The steadiness continues at #5, as Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” stays at that level.

Alex warrenBruno MarsHUNTR/XJustin BieberOlivia deanopalitesombrTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Tyla’s “CHANEL” Officially Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio