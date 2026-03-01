Taylor Swift’s “Opalite” Spends 2nd Week As #1 Song At Pop, Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Taylor Swift’s “Opalite” extends its reigns atop the Mediabase pop and hot adult contemporary radio charts, earning a second week as each format’s #1 song.

— “Opalite” stays atop the pop chart courtesy of the ~16,588 spins it received during the February 22-28 tracking period. The count trails last week’s mark by 171.

Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need” holds at #2, while sombr’s “back to friends” stays in the #3 position on this week’s pop chart. Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” spends another week at #4, and Justin Bieber’s “YUKON” rises a level to #5.

— “Opalite” meanwhile keeps its Hot AC throne on the strength of ~5,721 spins (-163).

“Man I Need” also appears as Hot AC’s runner-up, while “I Just Might” soars three places to #3. HUNTR/X’s “Golden” concurrently drops a level to #4, and Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” falls one place to #5.