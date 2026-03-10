Taylor Swift’s “Elizabeth Taylor” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Whether it will follow in the chart-topping footsteps of previous “The Life Of A Showgirl” singles “The Fate Of Ophelia” and “Opalite” remains to be seen.

What is clear, however, is that Taylor Swift’s “Elizabeth Taylor” is attracting mammoth early interest at the pop radio format.

Picked up by 159 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week, “Elizabeth Taylor” dominantly ranks as the format’s most added song.

Bruno Mars’ new “Risk It All” had a big week, formally securing adds from 73 stations.

Bebe Rexha’s “New Religion” takes third on the Mediabase pop add board with 26 pickups, while an add count of 24 positions Bella Kay’s “iloveitiloveitiloveit” in fourth.

With 23 adds, Hilary Duff’s “Roommates” ranks as fifth-most added.

Each added by 21 stations, Alex Warren’s “Fever Dream” and Girlset’s “Tweak” tie for sixth place. BLACKPINK’s “GO” takes eighth with 19 adds, ahead of PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson’s “Stateside” at ninth with 17 and Noah Kahan’s “The Great Divide” at tenth with 16.