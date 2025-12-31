Sophie Turner Booked For January 7 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Sophie Turner will make an early 2026 appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, the actress will drop by the Wednesday, January 7 installment of its flagship talk show. The episode will also feature an interview with Chelsea Handler.

Later Sienna Spiro will take the stage for a musical performance.

Currently in re-runs due to a year-end production hiatus, “The Tonight Show” will begin airing new episodes on January 5, 2026. Sadie Sink, Josh Charles, and AJR will appear on that night’s episode.

The January 6 installment will feature Lucy Liu, Ramon Rodriguez, Jamie Campbell Bower, and Colin Quinn.