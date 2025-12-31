in TV News

Sophie Turner Booked For January 7 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The episode will also feature Chelsea Handler and Sienna Spiro.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1648 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Sophie Turner during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, May 6, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Sophie Turner will make an early 2026 appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, the actress will drop by the Wednesday, January 7 installment of its flagship talk show. The episode will also feature an interview with Chelsea Handler.

Later Sienna Spiro will take the stage for a musical performance.

Currently in re-runs due to a year-end production hiatus, “The Tonight Show” will begin airing new episodes on January 5, 2026. Sadie Sink, Josh Charles, and AJR will appear on that night’s episode.

The January 6 installment will feature Lucy Liu, Ramon Rodriguez, Jamie Campbell Bower, and Colin Quinn.

