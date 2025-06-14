Isabella Ramshaw Enjoyed a Starmaking Miami Swim Week, Dazzling For Bad Pink, Cirone, More

New swim fashion events continue to emerge in cities across the country, but none holds the significance – nor elicits the enthusiasm – of the annual Miami Swim Week.

Attracting high-profile celebrities, fashion industry powerhouses, renowned designers, and magnetic models, it represents an unparalleled gateway into the swim fashion world and a staple of early summer celebrations.

Given the significance of the overall event, it means something for a model to walk at Miami Swim Week. And it certainly means something for a model to enjoy a stellar, multi-show run at the event.

That is exactly what Isabella Ramshaw did. A standout of the 2025 Miami Swim Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion shows, the Tampa-based Ramshaw delivered a resonant combination of beauty, energy, and grace walking for Bad Pink, Cirone Swimlingerie, Caroline Derpienski, Diva Moda Fashion Couture, and David Tupaz.

As she brought each brand’s striking looks to life, the rising star model built a pathway for her own brand to reach the next level.

She made the most of moment after moment at Miami Swim Week in 2025. And based on that success, she surely earned herself many more career-defining opportunities in the months and years ahead.